Kanye West Gets Early Pass at Wyoming Resort

Kanye West Gets Special Treatment at Wyoming Resort

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West has turned the Wyoming resort he's staying at into Kanyeville ... because he and his team are the hotel's only guests.

Our sources in Jackson Hole, Wyoming tell TMZ ... the luxurious resort is currently closed to the public because it's off-season. But get this ... the resort opened its doors when Ye's team came a-calling. As we first reported ... Kanye hit up the Cowboy State to apply the finishing touches on his 5 upcoming albums.

We're told the hotel -- which features suites and private homes -- had zero problem accommodating Kanye since he's one of the resort's most loyal and high-profile clients.

Sources tell us Kanye's staying at one of the several stand-alone homes that costs about $5k per night. The pad has its own private entrance and is separate from the suites, which btw aren't staffed ... save for a maintenance crew and some managers.

As we've also reported ... Kanye will get a stream of visitors﻿ who will help him complete his albums. It appears Kim's also there ... making this much clear -- work comes with a spectacular view.