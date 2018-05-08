TMZ

FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Taunts ... At French Black Players

5/8/2018 7:29 AM PDT

FIFA Fines Russia Over Racist Taunts at French Black Players

Breaking News

FIFA has fined the Russian Football Union roughly $30,000 over an incident in which Russian fans screamed racist slurs at black players during a Russia vs. France game in March.

The players targeted by the scumbag racist fans include French superstar Paul Pogba -- one of the best players in the world.

The fans could be heard yelling monkey chants -- and it was so loud, viewers could hear the racism on the TV broadcast.

In fact, it got really bad when Pogba scored a goal during France's 3-1 victory during the March 27 match.

Now, FIFA says the org. conducted a "thorough investigation" -- which included obtaining video evidence -- and determined there was only a "limited number of fans involved."

Nevertheless, FIFA says it's committed to fighting racism in soccer -- despite the measly fine.

