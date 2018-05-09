Alexi Lalas Wayne Rooney's a Has-Been ... Won't Move Needle In MLS

Wayne Rooney's a Has-Been, Says Alexi Lalas

A lot of people are excited about the rumors surrounding Wayne Rooney possibly signing with D.C. United and playing in the MLS.

Alexi Lalas is not one of those people.

Lalas is usually stoked about bringing European soccer legends to the states -- just like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

But when it comes to Wayne ... Alexi ain't feelin' it.

"For me, Wayne Rooney doesn't move the needle," Lalas said.

"It might fill some seats, but not that many seats."

Lalas says Rooney was a baller in his prime ... but his prime is in the past -- even though Rooney's only 32 years old.

Rooney was a beast back in the day -- in fact, he's the Premier League's 2nd leading scorer of all time with 208 goals.