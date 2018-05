Ben Simmons Hops Out the Ferrari with Tinashe ... After 76ers Loss

EXCLUSIVE

The 76ers lost ... but Ben Simmons is still winning in life -- hopping out of his super expensive Ferrari with his smokin' hot famous girlfriend, and TMZ Sports has the video.

The NBA star and his singer GF, Tinashe, pulled up to the Aloft hotel in Downtown Philadelphia in his Ferrari 488 Spider on Friday ... just two days after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs.

They clearly don't look too upset ... and for good reason -- he's young, rich and famous.