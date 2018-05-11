Dominic Monaghan Still Threatened, Sexually Harassed By Alleged Stalker

Dominic Monaghan Still Harassed by Alleged Stalker, Warrant Issued

Dominic Monaghan hasn't been able to escape the harassment of an obsessed fan -- despite a restraining order -- so now cops are taking steps to track her online.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Meredith McLarty has continued to violate the criminal protective order by repeatedly emailing the "Lost" star and even mailed a letter to his house. McLarty allegedly sent 54 unsolicited emails to Monaghan from October 9, 2017 to November 7, 2017 ... some containing disturbing poems, partial nude photos, links to porn sites and "various sexually explicit messages."

McLarty allegedly wrote in one email ... "I could show up in New Zealand tomorrow and you [sic] I could rip off your clothes and f**k the British out of you and you couldn't use the restraining order against me because it's in L.A. County, not New Zealand."

According to the docs, Monaghan told detectives he's had to delete his public email and change the way he interacts with fans due to the harassment. He's also concerned for his safety because McLarty sent an envelope to his L.A. residence.

Cops now have a search warrant to gain access to McLarty's email addresses and social media accounts.

We broke the story ... McLarty was arrested in September 2016 at LAX for making death threats against Monaghan after he got a restraining order. Cops say she's been harassing and threatening him since 2004.