Roquan Smith's Alleged Playbook Thief Arrested, NFL Playbook Still Missing

The man who allegedly broke into Roquan Smith's car and stole the Chicago Bears linebacker's rookie playbook has been arrested ... officials say.

Smith -- the 8th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft -- called police on Saturday to report someone raided his car at an apartment complex in Athens, Georgia ... stealing jerseys, his helmet, headphones, watches, shoes and an iPad containing the Bears playbook.

Now, officials say the suspect, Landyn Shane Durham -- a student at the University of Georgia -- has surrendered to Clarke County Sheriffs.

He's been charged with felony suspicion of entering an automobile.

Officials say Durham was also charged with hitting a second car in the same parking lot belonging to a Georgia lacrosse player.

Cops say most of the stolen items have been recovered -- but the iPad with the Bears playbook is still M.I.A.

The good news ... the Bears reportedly wiped the contents of the iPad clean.