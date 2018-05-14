Christian Okoye Marijuana Saved My Body ... 'Almost Pain Free'

Christian Okoye Says Marijuana Saved Him, 'Almost Pain Free'

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NFL star Christian Okoye says marijuana has changed his life -- freeing him up from opioid-based pain meds -- and now his body is "almost pain free."

The Nigerian Nightmare says his body was a wreck after his NFL career wrapped up back in 1992 ... to the point where even a slow jog was a major challenge.

But now, Okoye says he's using CBD treatment -- aka Cannabidiol (a marijuana-based substance) -- and Christian says it's working so well he's kicked his other pain medication to the curb.

In fact, Okoye recently signed a deal to become a spokesperson for Kannaway -- and says he's trying to get his message to other NFL players, past and present.

"I think it's a way for players to help themselves be pain free."

Of course, the challenge ... marijuana is still on the NFL's banned substances list -- but several players are trying to change that.

In other news, Okoye recently learned The Rock's character in "Rampage" -- Davis Okoye -- is named after him ... and he's totally stoked about it!!!