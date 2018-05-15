Dejounte Murray's GF Too Scantily Dressed for Mastro's Steakhouse

Dejounte Murray's GF Too Scantily Dressed for Mastro's ... Dress Code Violation

San Antonio Spurs player Dejounte Murray got stopped at the door at Mastro's Steakhouse in Beverly Hills this weekend ... because his girlfriend's racy outfit violated the restaurant's dress code.

For real.

Mastro's is one of the hottest restaurants in town ... and they're pretty serious about rejecting guests that don't respect the "classy" rules when it comes to attire.

Remember, they turned away Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster because he was wearing sweatpants.

This time, we're told the door staff felt Jilly Anais' super-tight, super-short skirt was a little too revealing ... and our cameras were rolling as they refused to let her inside.

Don't worry ... this story has a happy ending.

21-year-old Murray -- a former 1st round NBA draft pick -- spoke with a manager who ultimately made an exception and let Jilly inside.

Seems there were no hard feelings ... the couple was in a good mood after dinner and raved about the restaurant on the way out.