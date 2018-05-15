XXXTentacion Drops Lawsuit Against Alleged Victim After She Recants

XXXTentacion Drops Suit Against Girl in Hitting Vid After She Changes Tune

XXXTentacion is ready to move past an old video in which he's seen hitting a teenage girl -- because he says she's changed her story and, as a result, he's dropping his defamation lawsuit against her.

Sources tell us ... the woman, who XXX is seen smacking on the back of the head, recently submitted a notarized letter to his team, recanting her previous claim that she hadn't revealed the clip earlier as a result of being "terrified for her life."

According to the statement, the woman says, "The video was taken years ago when Jahseh [XXX's real name] and I were both kids and we were just joking around. I was not injured as a result of what happened nor did it negatively affect my personal life."

When we reached out to her, she had no comment.

As we reported ... XXX sued the woman for fraud and defamation. As of Monday, that suit has been dismissed.

A rep for XXX's management tells us they're pleased with the result. They also go on to bash "large corporations" for cutting off promotion of XXX's music in playlists based on "unproven allegations" -- a clear shot at Spotify's new policy.

BTW ... law enforcement sources tell us the video is still being reviewed in connection to his pending criminal case for alleged witness tampering. However, we're told the clip will likely not have an impact in that matter since cops can't authenticate the time and place.