Danielle Bregoli I Matched a LeAnn Rimes Record ... Now, Who the Hell is She??

Danielle Bregoli Matches a LeAnn Rimes Record, Has No Clue Who LeAnn Is

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli is celebrating a huge achievement in the music biz by dropping an inadvertent, but freakin' hilarious, diss on the last person to do it ... LeAnn Rimes.

We got Bhad Bhabie Tuesday in Chicago -- the latest stop on her tour -- and the photog asked how it felt to be the youngest female artist since '97 to score 3 Billboard Hot 100 hits. Her single, "Gucci Flip Flops," just peaked at #80 this week.

She was stoked, and wanted to know who else did it. The photog told her it was LeAnn, and you have to see Bhabie's reaction. Gotta hand it to her, it's hysterical ... IF you're not LeAnn Rimes.

As for her future in music -- Danielle says she's gonna, "Do what I do."

We'd expect nothing less. BTW, if you ARE LeAnn ... shout out to your glory days.