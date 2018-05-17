Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Tweet Baby No. 2 Has Arrived

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Tweet Baby No. 2 Is Herrrrrrrre

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now a family of four after Teigen pretty much said their second kid had arrived.

Teigen announced the news late Wednesday night over Twitter, writing "Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” followed by happy face and baby bottle emojis. Legend retweeted the announcement.

She announced her pregnancy over Instagram back in November and later posted that they were expecting a boy. The couple already has a daughter, Luna, who is two.

Teigen has been very open about her struggle with infertility and postpartum depression in the past. No word on a name yet ... but, knowing Teigen, that will come shortly ... over social media.