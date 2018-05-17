T.I. Arrest That Guard Cursed Out My Wife!!! But I Didn't Try to Fight Him

T.I. Says Guard Cursed Out Tiny, Refused to Provide His Name Before Calling Cops

T.I. says the security guard who called cops on him went off on Tiny over the phone, and escalated an already tense situation by refusing to give up his name.

T.I. tells TMZ ... the guard at his gated community in Henry County, GA left out a lot of details when police arrived -- like the fact he was sleeping at his post, and T.I. had to wake him up Wednesday around 4 AM. Although the police report says T.I. yelled, "Hook me up" to the guard, the rap mogul tells us he actually said, "Look me up."

He says the guard claimed he couldn't find T.I. on the resident directory, so T.I. had his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, call. He says Tiny asked why the hold-up and said, "Just let him in." T.I. claims the guard barked back at Tiny, "Who the f*** do you think you is talking to me like this?"

T.I. says he was livid about that, and admits yelling obscenities. He says he reminded the guard, "I pay you" ... and then demanded entry again. He says the guard relented, but when T.I. demanded his name in order to report him to a supervisor, he says the guard only stared with a "blank face."

T.I. says he went home, cooled down and then decided to walk back to get the guy's name -- but only got more of the silent treatment. He admits, at this point, saying, "You can step outside the booth into the street, so we can talk."

He denies having any intent to get physical.

T.I. says he saw the guard on the phone telling cops, "Yes, a black male right in front of me in a striped shirt." T.I.'s upset the responding officers spoke to the guard and his supervisor behind closed doors, then handcuffed him before even asking his side of the story.

T.I. adds neither the police nor the guard's supervisor looked at surveillance video to confirm what really happened.

Overall, he tells us he's most pissed the guard, who is African-American, never gave up his name or accepted responsibility for attacking Tiny and falling asleep on the job.

We called the security company and they had no comment.