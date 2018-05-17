Tomi Lahren Schlossberg's Racist Rant? Yeah, That Whole Thing's Ridiculous

Tomi Lahren Denounces NY Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg After Racist Rant

Tomi Lahren says a New York-based attorney who's gone viral for an incredibly racist rant he unleashed this week is rude ... and ridiculous.

We got the conservative talk show host Wednesday at LAX, where we showed her video of Aaron Schlossberg yelling at a restaurant manager for allowing his employees to speak Spanish to customers -- while also threatening to call ICE on the staff before storming out.

Tomi says no one deserves to be treated like that, whether they're native English speakers or not. She sticks to her guns on policy topics like assimilation and merit-based immigration ... but she says Schlossberg simply went too far here.

BTW ... this ain't Schlossberg's first rodeo for getting into people's faces and screaming bigoted rhetoric. He's been captured in multiple videos confronting people on the streets of New York over immigration.

Also ... he was reportedly booted from his office space Thursday.