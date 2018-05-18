Chris Paul On TX School Shooting: We Gotta Do Something About It

Chris Paul On Texas School Shooting, 'We Gotta Do Something About It'

Breaking News

Chris Paul is speaking out about the Texas school shooting that happened roughly 35 miles from Houston on Friday ... and he's calling for change to prevent similar tragedies from happening again.

“First and foremost, aside from the playoffs going on, which is minor compared to what is taking place down in Santa Fe," Paul said Friday morning at Rockets practice.

"Our prayers going out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation."

FYI, 10 people were killed and several more injured at Santa Fe HS when a shooter opened fire inside the building.

Chris Paul: "First and foremost aside from the playoffs that's going on which is minor compared to what's taken place down in Santa Fe. Our prayers go out to the victims and the families...It's scary that that's becoming the norm here. We got to do something about it." pic.twitter.com/TjxeUBANC1 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 18, 2018

"We have a lot of fan support there. Those people come out and support us night in, night out. So, this is very minor compared to what those people are dealing with.”

"It's scary that that's becoming a norm here and we gotta do something about it, 'cause yeah, I can't imagine something like that taking place with one of my kids."