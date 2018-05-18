David Wells 'Disappointed' Over Robinson Cano

Yankees legend David Wells ain't exactly thrilled with the whole Robinson Cano scandal ... telling TMZ Sports he's disappointed over Cano's 80-game suspension.

Cano was popped for taking a banned substance -- though he INSISTS it was a prescribed medication and NOT a performance enhancing drug.

But, not everyone is buying Cano's excuse ... considering the substance he took can be used as a masking agent for PEDs.

So, when we saw Wells in NYC, we asked if he was disappointed.

"Of course," he said ... noting, "I'm glad I'm not playing anymore."

We asked to explain his comment ... "Because 5 innings is a quality start."

He's definitely throwing shade at the new generation of MLB players -- essentially calling them soft.

We also asked about the Yanks vs. Red Sox rivalry ... Wells says it's good, but not like it used to be.

"Now they hug when they have a fight!"

BTW, props to Wells who hosted the Perfect 33 charity event Thursday night raising funds to support underprivileged kids and military families.