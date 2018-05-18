Dwyane Wade Says He's Trying to Do a Movie with Gabby Union!

Dwyane Wade I'm Trying to Do a Movie with Gabby!

Dwyane Wade's trying to get that Hollywood money ... telling TMZ Sports he's trying to do a movie with his wife, Gabrielle Union!!

The Miami Heat star and Gabby hit up Craig's in West Hollywood on Thursday night -- and you gotta check out the paparazzi crush that waited out front for 'em ... it was almost like a Hollywood red carpet.

So, naturally we asked Wade if he's got any interest in following his wife into the movie business.

"I'm trying to get [a movie]," Wade said ... "but she won't put me on!"

He continued, "I'm trying to do a love movie. Like something romantic."

We did some digging ... Wade's got SOME acting experience -- remember that cameo on Disney Channel's "Austin & Ally" ... we do!

Of course, Wade and Union were super nice -- but there's one topic they refused to talk about ... LeBron James.