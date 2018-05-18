Meghan Markle Shocker!!! Prince Charles Will Walk Her Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle Will Be Walked Down Aisle by Prince Charles

Well this is a twist ... Meghan Markle's mom will not walk her down the aisle and give her away Saturday ... instead Meghan's gone the royal route.

Kensington Palace just announced Prince Charles, Harry's dad, will do the honors. The Palace says, "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day."

The statement goes on ... "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

TMZ broke the story ... Meghan's dad Thomas wanted to do the honors but couldn't fly to England because of heart surgery. Meghan's mom, who is in England for the wedding and her only immediate family member invited, was expected to walk the walk, but clearly there were other plans.

The Palace made it clear in the statement ... it was Meghan's decision.