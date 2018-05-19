Famous Brothel To Vegas Golden Knights: Win & You're In ... Us

Famous Brothel Offers Sex Party to Vegas Golden Knights if They Win Stanley Cup

EXCLUSIVE

As if the Vegas Golden Knights needed more motivation to win the Stanley Cup, now a famous Nevada brothel is sweetening the deal ... offering a massive sex victory party if they can seal the deal.

A rep for Sheri's Ranch tells TMZ Sports ... they've noticed an uptick in business during the team's insane run -- and the girls have decided they want to show their appreciation.

Dena -- the madam of the bordello -- says, "If the Golden Knights win, we all win. Offering the team a victory celebration at our adult resort is the least we can do."

"The victory party will involve the full complement of over two dozen gorgeous women and the entire sex menu will be available to any and all players wishing to partake of the brothel’s highly coveted erotic services -- compliments of the house."

Allissa -- one of the prostitutes -- added, "If the Knights go all the way, I’ll go all the way."

Sooo ... go Golden Knights?