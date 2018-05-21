Johnny Manziel Odds Against Him ... To Start In CFL

Johnny Manziel Fighting the Odds to Start In CFL

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna bet Johnny Manziel will be the starting QB for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when the CFL season kicks off in June?

Well, the odds are definitely against you ...

With Johnny inking his deal to play in the CFL, the gamblers are already trying to figure out whether or not to bet on him or against him.

In fact, BetOnline.ag -- one of the biggest online gambling sites in the world -- is already taking bets on if Johnny will be the opening day starter.

Will Johnny start game 1?

-- Yes +$300

-- No -$200

Translation ... if you bet $100 for Johnny to start, you can win $300.

Not starting? You have to lay $200 just to win $100.

There are more bets ...

You can bet on how many starts Johnny will have during the 21-game season. The over/under is set at 7.5 games.

And get this ... think Johnny will still be on the roster during game 21? The odds are in his favor on that one too (Yes is -200, No is +150).

Good luck!