Mario Batali Cut from Restaurant Group ... Biz Partners Fed Up

Mario Batali's Partners Axe Him from Restaurant Biz Amid New Allegations

Breaking News

Mario Batali's being kicked to the curb by his business partners on the heels of new claims of sexual misconduct, including allegedly raping a customer.

B&B Hospitality Group released a statement calling the new allegations "chilling and deeply disturbing." TMZ broke the story ... NYPD's investigating Batali for allegedly raping a woman at his NYC restaurant, Babbo, back in January 2004.

His partners say they were also shocked by the "60 Minutes" report -- an employee at Batali's Spotted Pig restaurant claims Batali drugged her and sexually assaulted her in 2005.

B&B Hospitality says it's actively negotiating with Batali to buy him out, and expect to have a deal done by July 1. The group says it wants to "reinforce our core values for our employees and our guests."

Batali issued a bizarre apology after allegations first surfaced in December. He's denied the "60 Minutes" report.