Rose McGowan Hires Attorney Jose Baez ... In Cocaine Possession Case

Rose McGowan just lawyered up big-time in her cocaine possession case ... we've learned she's hired Jose Baez ... the attorney who won acquittals for Casey Anthony and Aaron Hernandez in his double murder case.

McGowan was charged with felony cocaine possession after cops say they found a few small bags of coke in a wallet she had left behind at Washington Dulles International Airport back in January.

McGowan and her previous lawyer had said she was framed, because 5 hours passed between the time she got off the plane and the cleaning crew found the wallet. What's more, McGowan's previous lawyer suggested Harvey Weinstein might be behind it all out of revenge.

Baez tells TMZ, "I think she's absolutely 100% innocent in this case and we're looking forward to showing that in a court of law." He added, "She's absolutely 100% determined to clear her name."