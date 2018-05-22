Tekashi69 Charged with Assaulting a Police Officer After Traffic Arrest

Tekashi69 Charged with Assaulting a Cop ... After Traffic Arrest

Exclusive Details

Tekashi69 was charged with assaulting a police officer this week in New York after a traffic violation quickly escalated ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Tekashi was approached by an officer in Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn Sunday while his SUV was illegally parked in front of a fire hydrant and, when asked to produce a license ... the cop found it was suspended.

Tekashi was taken in to a Brooklyn precinct to be given a desk appearance ticket, but police soon learned there was an open warrant for his arrest in Texas. We're told that's when they cuffed him and tried taking him into custody ... but not before he allegedly got grabby.

Cops say Tekashi squeezed a lieutenant's hand while being apprehended, squeezing it so hard apparently that it caused swelling. He was booked for assaulting a police officer -- a felony -- and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court and released on $25k bail.

The New York Post broke the story of Tekashi's arrest.