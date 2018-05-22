Tomi Lahren Gets Drink Thrown on Her at Minneapolis Bar

Tomi Lahren Gets a Drink Thrown on Her ... At Minneapolis Bar

Tomi Lahren made a splash in Minneapolis this week -- or rather, a splash was rendered to her.

The conservative FOX News contributor was grabbing brunch with her mother and some family this past weekend when, on the way out, an anonymous woman chucked a full glass of water at her. Sources close to Tomi say the hurling was completely unprovoked.

In the clip, you can see Tomi come back to confront the woman and what appears to be the group she was with. A staff member seems to break it up and escort Tomi out. BTW ... we're told some of the water got on Tomi's mom as well.

Tomi is known as a lightning rod of controversy, having commented on hot button issues recently like gun control (or a lack thereof), Trump and Stormy, alleged animal abuse ... and even racist lawyer Aaron Schlossberg (whom she denounced, for the record).

Still, it seems she can't avoid the ire of the general public at times. Case in point ... this.