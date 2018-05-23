NFL's Brandon Marshall Ain't Retiring! I'll Be Signed By Next Week!

He may not have a job, but stud NFL receiver Brandon Marshall says his unemployment won't last long ... essentially telling TMZ Sports he'll be on an NFL roster by next week.

We spotted the 34-year-old leaving the Paley Center in NYC Tuesday night -- where we started talking about all things football ... including the drama with the Patriots and Tom Brady.

But, the most interesting part ... when Marshall smirked and told us about his career plans -- "I'm just trying to enjoy my last week of being unemployed."

Marshall was released by the NY Giants back in April after an ankle injury ruined most of his season.

We brought up rumors about the 49ers being interested in him ... and he didn't exactly shut that down, even praising Jimmy Garoppolo!

Then again, he also likes Seattle, Green Bay and the New York Giants!

Guess we'll find out next week ...