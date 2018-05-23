Derek Jeter Steps Away from Trash Marlins ... to Hang with Baby

Derek Jeter Steps Away from Trash Marlins to Hang with Baby

Here's a picture that's as adorable as the Miami Marlins are terrible ... both courtesy of Derek Jeter.

The MLB legend took some time away from his atrocious baseball team to hang with his wife, Hannah Jeter, and their baby, Bella Raine, in New York City.

Props to Jeter for stepping away from his job as the GM of the Marlins for a little while to squeeze in some quality family time ... but ya gotta wonder when he's gonna start freaking out about how bad his team is playing.

The Marlins are 11.5 games out of 1st place in the NL East with no hope in sight (Fun Fact: the Marlins have scored the least amount of runs in all of MLB baseball).

But, at least his kid's cute!