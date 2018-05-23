Lenny Dykstra Arrested For Pulling Gun On Uber Driver, Had Cocaine and Molly

Lenny Dykstra Arrested Allegedly Pulled Gun On Uber Driver ... Had Coke and Molly

Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra was arrested early Wednesday morning in New Jersey after allegedly pulling a gun on an Uber driver and threatening to kill him.

Oh, and cops say he also had cocaine and ecstasy on him at the time of the arrest.

Officials say the 55-year-old was busted outside Linden, NJ police headquarters after a terrified Uber driver told authorities Dykstra pulled a gun, put it to his head, and threatened to kill him.

So, what set Dykstra off?

The driver claims Lenny had asked to change destinations during the ride -- but the driver refused ... and Lenny flipped out.

Cops say the Uber driver furiously began honking the horn in the hopes of signaling police -- and then finally ran from the car and alerted police.

When cops got to Dykstra, they did NOT find a gun ... however, they did find cocaine, marijuana, and MDMA (ecstasy).

Dykstra was arrested for making terroristic threats, and numerous drug possession offenses.

He was taken to Union County Jail ... where he was later released.

Dykstra hit up Twitter this afternoon to address the arrest ... quoting Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" ... "But I keep cruising, can't stop, won't stop moving, It's like I got this music in my mind, sayin' gonna be alright."