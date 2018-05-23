Malcolm Jenkins Rips NFL's Anthem Policy, 'Won't Let It Silence Me'

Malcolm Jenkins Rips NFL Anthem Policy 'Won't Let It Silence Me'

Malcolm Jenkins says he will not let the NFL's new national anthem policy "silence me or stop me from fighting" ... saying the owners are "[thwarting] the players' constitutional rights."

The Philadelphia Eagles star never took a knee during the anthem -- but did raise his fist -- and has been very outspoken about players like Colin Kaepernick having the right to protest if they so choose.

So, when the NFL announced the new anthem policy on Wednesday -- requiring players on the field to stand -- Jenkins sounded off.

"What NFL owners did today was thwart the players' constitutional rights to express themselves and use our platform to draw attention to social injustices like racial inequality in our country," Jenkins says.

"Everyone loses when voices get stifled."

"While I disagree with this decision, I will not let it silence me or stop me from fighting."

"The national conversation around race in America that NFL players forced over the past 2 years will persist as we continue to use our voices, our time and our money to create a more fair and just criminal justice system, end police brutality and foster better educational and economic opportunities for communities of color and those struggling in this country."

"For me, this has never been about taking a knee, raising a fist or anyone's patriotism but doing what we can to effect real change for real people. #thefightcontinues."