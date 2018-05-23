Marlon Wayans Outraged Over Houston's, 'One Day it Will Be Your Ass'

EXCLUSIVE
Marlon Wayans is outraged over the arrest of 3 women at a Houston's restaurant in Atlanta, saying you don't have to be black to rise up, because if you don't it's only a matter of time before it happens to you.
We got Marlon Tuesday leaving Equinox in WeHo ... and he delivered a fiery parking lot sermon ... saying just because the curly fries and steaks are delicious is no excuse to turn a blind eye to what he believes is a human rights violation.
As we reported, the 3 women were arrested after a security guard dragged them out of the women's restroom.
Marlon doesn't think this is a black issue ... it's an issue of human decency and if people don't rise up and be counted they will eventually find themselves on the chopping block.