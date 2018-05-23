Mike Pence & Trump Celebrate NFL's New Anthem Policy ... 'Winning'

Mike Pence is declaring victory over the NFL's new policy requiring players on the field to stand for the national anthem ... tweeting out, "#Winning."

Funny ... Pence tweeted out an article on the new policy from -- of all places -- CNN, which his boss has repeatedly trashed as "fake news."

Also, Donald Trump retweeted Pence.

But, this news is very real ... the NFL owners and commish have announced a new policy that says players don't HAVE to come out on the field for the anthem, but if they do ... they must stand.

A team can be fined by the league if players do not follow the new rule.

Players who don't want to stand are allowed to stay in the locker room for the anthem.

The policy is already being ripped apart from critics who see the rule as a violation of players' rights.