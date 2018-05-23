Nicole Eggert Ordered to Stop Harassing Scott Baio Fan

Nicole Eggert's been ordered to stay the hell away from a Scott Baio fan alleging Nicole trolled her on social media ... and to immediately stop harassing her.

The woman got a restraining order against Nicole ... this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. We've learned the fan claims Nicole urged her 70k Twitter followers bombard the fan's employer with phone calls. We're told the fan and Nicole had been going at it for a while before Nicole allegedly posted the name of the fan's employer.

The fan was a staunch supporter of Baio's and threw shade on Nicole and her claims he sexually abused her during the run of "Charles in Charge."

The restraining order comes on the same day TMZ broke the story that the D.A. found Nicole's claim Scott sexually assaulted her as credible. The D.A. called the case "potentially prosecutable" were it not for the statute of limitations, so the case will not be filed.