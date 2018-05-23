'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi's Staten Island Home on the Market

The guy who tried selling out the SAMCRO biker gang in "Sons of Anarchy" is now trying to sell something else not quite as nefarious ... his real-life home!
Actor Theo Rossi -- who played Juice Ortiz in 'SoA' for all seven seasons -- has listed his Staten Island mansion for a modest price, if you're loaded ... about $1.75 million.
He put the 4 bed, 4 bath home on the market at the beginning of April this year, after having lived there since 2013. It's a handsome house with an indoor gym, multiple fireplaces and a sweet deck all sprawling across a 9,015 sq. foot plot of land.
Sources tell us Theo grew up on Staten Island, but is now moving off the island ... hence the sale.
Theo's real estate broker is Laird Klein -- the same guy who helped "Mob Wives" star Big Ang unload her own Staten Island pad a couple years back.