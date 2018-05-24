Alex Rodriguez In Topless, Sweaty Bootcamp with J Lo

Alex Rodriguez Topless, Sweaty Bootcamp ... with J Lo

The couple that does sweaty yoga together, stays together??

Seems to be the case with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez ... who hit up a group Hot Pilates workout class at TruFusion in the Miami area -- and put in that work!

J-Rod seemed to enjoy it ... doing breath exercises, chopping moves, dancing and posing for selfies with everyone in the class.

They also threw fake money to promote J Lo's new song, "Dinero," with Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

The people in the class loved it -- and gave the couple an ovation after the workout. J Lo rewarded the group with a little dance number.

