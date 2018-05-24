Common Says NFL Anthem Policy Is Un-American

Common NFL Anthem Policy Is Un-American

Common says the new NFL anthem policy is robbing players of their freedom of speech -- and that's not what this country is supposed to be about.

"I just think ... telling people what they should do during a ceremony is not really what the country is based on," Common told us while out in Bev Hills.

"Freedom of speech, freedom to be who you are ... This country is supposed to be about us being independent and being able to be who we are. Especially in a ceremony where people aren't trying to disrespect anything."

Common says Colin Kaepernick's intent with his demonstration wasn't to disrespect the flag or the military -- but rather put a spotlight on racial injustice, specifically the wave of black people being killed by police.

But at the end of the day, Common says the NFL is a business and the kneeling was hurting the bottom line ... so the NFL made a business move.