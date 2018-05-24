Bellator's Paul Daley I'll F**k Michael 'Venom' Page Up & Put Him In The Hospital

Bellator Star Paul Daley Says He'll 'F**k Michael Page Up,' Hospitalize Him

EXCLUSIVE

Bellator stars Paul Daley and Michael "Venom" Page don't see eye to eye (they freakin' hate each other) ... and are rumored to be fighting in the near future.

Page -- 12 and 0 as a pro -- has a fight at Bellator 200 this weekend ... so TMZ Sports asked Daley -- a veteran fighter who's went into battle with guys like Tyron Woodley and Nick Diaz -- to send his rival a message ahead of the fight.

"Shit, I ain't got too much to say to him, because he's got to focus on the fight this weekend," Daley told us ... "Mike is gonna win that fight, and he should win it convincingly."

"If he struggles with Richols, then really, for his family's sake, he shouldn't sign the contract with me. That's my message with him."

Here's where it gets really good.

"If he doesn't, then please, Michael, do something else because you've got family that loves you and if you fight me, I will f**k you up. You'll end up in a hospital."