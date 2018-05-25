Russell Westbrook Fashion Tribute to Michael Jordan

Russell Westbrook Rocks Fashion Tribute to Michael Jordan

Breaking News

Screw the Jumpman logo, Russell Westbrook went FULL FACE to honor Michael Jordan.

The OKC Thunder star was spotted out in NYC during a late-night shopping spree this week wearing a special hoodie that's a collaboration between Jordan Brand and NY-based fashion line Public School.

The back says, "We Need Leaders."

True that.

Jordan and Russ are fans of each other -- not only is Russ signed to Jordan Brand, but MJ sent him a personalized note last year to congratulate him on his first NBA MVP award.

Game respects game.