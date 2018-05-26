'B&B' Star Winsor Harmon Arrested Again for Drunk in Public ... Snoozin' in SUV

Winsor Harmon's gotta learn how to booze and head the hell home -- the soap star got arrested again for being drunk in public ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the ex-'Bold and the Beautiful' stud was busted earlier this month after cops were called to check on a man sleeping in his car in a burb of the San Fernando Valley. Upon arrival, we're told cops discovered Winsor sleeping in his SUV.

Sources say Winsor was passed out in the back seat, and that beer cans were all over the floorboard. One of the SUV's tires was also flat, apparently. Winsor eventually woke up, and appeared disoriented and inebriated after exiting the vehicle, according to police.

Cops determined he was too drunk to care for himself, so they cuffed him and took him to jail. He was eventually released and issued a citation.

Not much different from a few months ago when Winsor was initially arrested for drunk in public -- except this time there didn't appear to be any alleged public peeing. Dun-dun!