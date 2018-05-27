Eric Dickerson I'd Stand For Anthem ... 'Can't Please Everybody'

Eric Dickerson Would Stand For Anthem, 'Can't Please Everybody'

EXCLUSIVE

Eric Dickerson says the fact players now have a choice to stay in the locker room for the national anthem is a "good thing" ... but says he would stand if he was still in the league.

"This gives you a choice. I think that's a good thing," Dickerson told TMZ Sports when asked about the NFL's new policy.

"If the guys want to stand they can stand, if the guys that want to stay in the locker room, I think they'll stay in the locker room."

Dickerson's larger point -- the league can't please everybody when it comes to this issue ... and he thinks Roger Goodell and the NFL owners are doing the best they can.

"You can't please everybody. By saying this, you know somebody's not going to like it. It is what it is. It's like religion and raising your kids. Nobody's going to agree with you all the time."

"Everybody has a disagreement on how you raise your kids, religion, politics. So my thing is that, I stood when we played. And I would still stand."