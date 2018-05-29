Jim Carrey Blasts NFL and Trump, 'Corps Should Rethink Sponsors'

Jim Carrey thinks the NFL and Donald Trump are the real "Dumb and Dumber" ... and he's attacking BOTH of 'em for the alleged blackballing of Colin Kaepernick.
"NFL -- who exploits players for 3yrs then abandons them to a lifetime of pain -- sided with a draft-dodging racist who uses fake patriotism to squash peaceful protest," Carrey posted on Twitter.
Carrey then sorta called on companies that do business with the NFL to boycott the league.
"Corporations shld rethink sponsoring moral cowardice before we start asking: whose side is Nationwide really on?"
And in true Jim Carrey style ... he included a painting to illustrate his point in which he included several NFL sponsors such as Gatorade, Ford and Gillette.
It's not the first time Carrey has gone after Trump -- in fact, he rips POTUS all the time. But, it seems to be the first time he's gone after the NFL.
So, no new 'Ace Ventura' then?