Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett Responds to Roseanne's Racist Twitter Attack

Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett I'm Fine After Roseanne Attack But, I Worry About Others

The woman Roseanne Barr called a baby born out of the Muslim brotherhood and 'Planet of the Apes' says she can deal with the racism -- but worries about those facing similar attacks out of the spotlight.

Barack Obama's former adviser, Valerie Jarrett, spoke on MSNBC Tuesday following Roseanne's racist comment, saying she's "fine" ... but adding she's concerned about those who don't have such a public support system coming to their defense.

She says she wants this to be a teaching moment, but notes that there are daily examples of racism black people experience that don't get the attention she's getting now.

BTW ... Valerie also calls out President Trump for setting the tone that she believes Roseanne followed and executed. Speaking of Roseanne ... she's all the way canceled.

She also says she got a call from Disney CEO Bob Iger, who apologized and said his company had a "zero tolerance" for such hateful comments.