76ers Investigating Bryan Colangelo, Burner Account Allegations Are 'Serious'

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced they've launched an investigation into team honcho Bryan Colangelo ... to find out if he was REALLY leaking confidential team info through burner Twitter accounts.

Colangelo was allegedly using 5 secret accounts to trash various 76ers players -- including Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz and former players Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor, according to The Ringer.

In the case of Okafor, Colangelo allegedly leaked private medical information that only a few people in the organization would know.

The team has now issued this statement ...

"An online media outlet filed a story linking multiple social media accounts to 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo."

"The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter."

"We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded."

Colangelo has denied trashing players on Twitter -- but 'fessed up to owning one of the Twitter accounts in question.

He added, "This storyline is disturbing to me on many levels."