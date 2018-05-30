Donald Trump's Putting Money In Our Pockets, Says Johnny Damon

TMZ

Johnny Damon Trump's Putting $$$ In Our Pockets! ... Love That Guy!

5/30/2018 1:36 PM PDT

Johnny Damon says he LOVES how President Trump has been performing since taking office -- and when asked for a specific reason ... he told us, "Well, do you like having more money in your pockets?"

The ex-MLB star was recently appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition --- and spent his Wednesday visiting the White House. 

And since Damon's been getting a lot of online hate from anti-Trumpers on Twitter ... we asked how he's handling the criticism. 

"That's all right," Damon said ... "Half the people aren't supporters, but he's doing a great job."

He also fired off his top reasons why he's still Team Trump -- from his tax plan to his pro-life stance. 

We also asked how he felt about Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, getting booed at Yankee Stadium this week -- and Damon went to bat for the former NYC mayor too.  

