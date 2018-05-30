Donald Trump's Putting Money In Our Pockets, Says Johnny Damon

Johnny Damon says he LOVES how President Trump has been performing since taking office -- and when asked for a specific reason ... he told us, "Well, do you like having more money in your pockets?"
The ex-MLB star was recently appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition --- and spent his Wednesday visiting the White House.
And since Damon's been getting a lot of online hate from anti-Trumpers on Twitter ... we asked how he's handling the criticism.
"That's all right," Damon said ... "Half the people aren't supporters, but he's doing a great job."
He also fired off his top reasons why he's still Team Trump -- from his tax plan to his pro-life stance.
We also asked how he felt about Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, getting booed at Yankee Stadium this week -- and Damon went to bat for the former NYC mayor too.