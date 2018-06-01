Drake's Potential Baby Mama One of Many Who Claimed Paternity

Drake Potential Baby Mama One Of Many ... Who Claimed Paternity

Drake has been hit with numerous claims of paternity and there has never been a "credible claim" until now, but the baby's looks raise doubts ... sources connected to Drake tell TMZ.

Our sources say a bunch of women over the years have made such claims ... women he says never had sex with him. Other women who have had sex with him have pressed such a claim, and we're told he has a pat answer ... if there's proof he's the dad, he will fully support the child. Our sources say none of the prior claims have proven true.

As for Sophie Brussaux ... Drake's people initially scoffed at her claim, saying "This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States."

Drake and his people held that position until well after her baby was born, causing Sophie to call him a "deadbeat ass dad." Our sources say something changed Drake's mind and he came to believe he could well be the father, even without a DNA test. TMZ broke the story ... he's paying her support.

The sources say the reason a DNA test hasn't been performed to this point is because he's traveling all the time, and she's mostly overseas. They say they've been told they have to be in somewhat close proximity for the DNA test, but insist it will happen.

Two Drake sources still question if he's the dad, saying the child has blonde hair and blue eyes.