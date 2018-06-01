Earnest Byner tells J.R. Smith How to Come Back from Major Blunder

TMZ

Earnest Byner Advice To J.R. Smith: Here's How to Come Back from Major Blunder

6/1/2018 2:59 PM PDT

Earnest Byner knows what it's like to make a major mistake with the game on the line (remember the '87 AFC Championship?) ... so, he's got some advice for J.R. Smith

Byner is a legend in his own right -- he's a 2-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowls as a player and a coach. 

But back in 1988, he fumbled on the 2-yard line with time winding down costing the Cleveland Browns a shot at the Super Bowl. It's been ranked as one of the biggest in-game mistakes in NFL history. 

The good news ... Byner didn't let the play define him and went on to have a great career. 

So, Earnest is now dishing out some of that wisdom to J.R. Smith -- and says he's confident the fans in Cleveland will help J.R. bounce back. 

