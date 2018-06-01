Floyd Mayweather Gets Welcome Banner ... at Mexico Airport

Exclusive Details

They love Floyd Mayweather in Mexico!!

Check out the welcome banner Floyd got at Los Cabos Mexico International Airport on Thursday ... when his private jet touched down for a little getaway south of the border.

We spoke with a rep at the airport who told us it was just a "friendly" little gesture to welcome Mayweather and his crew.

Floyd got the VIP treatment once his PJ landed -- a pimped-out sprinter van took Floyd and the rest of his Money Team to their fancy resort.

Floyd has REALLY racked up the miles this year -- vacationing everywhere from Dubai to Singapore and Monaco, Thailand, Bali, Turks and Caicos and L.A.

If you're wondering if Floyd ever gets sick of hanging on the beach and spending his money ... no, he does not.