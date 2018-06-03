Drake's Alleged Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Gets $100k Offer from Webcam Company

Drake's Alleged Baby Mama Gets $100k Offer to Tell Her Story ... And Possibly Show Her Ass

EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Brussaux has just learned the answer to the Shakespearean question ... "What's in a name?"

Pusha T's Drake diss track includes Sophie's name ... and it got the attention of a company that wants to do business with her.

CamSoda fired off a letter to Sophie in which the adult webcam co. offers her up to $100,000 to do a 1-hour Q&A session on its platform ... broadcast live to its "millions of fans around the world."

According to the offer, Sophie would be able to explain her side of things related to the Drake drama, field fans' questions ... and "should you so choose, showcase your famous derriere (to really show Drake what he's missing out on)."

CamSoda points out the money would go a long way toward providing for her son ... whom she allegedly had with Drake.

We're told CamSoda sent Sophie the letter Wednesday night, but has yet to hear back.

We broke the story ... Drake's been financially supporting Sophie and her son, Adonis, since she gave birth.

Still ... $100k for an hour of work is nothing to sneeze at.