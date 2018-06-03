TMZ

Jordan Clarkson New Team, Same City Drops $3.2 Million On L.A. Pad

6/3/2018 12:10 AM PDT

Jordan Clarkson Buys New L.A. Pad For $3.2 Mil

Jordan Clarkson's a Cleveland guy now ... but the dude just can't shake his old stompin' grounds, 'cause the ex-Laker just dropped $3.2 MILLION on a brand new L.A. home!!

The Cavs baller is currently in the NBA Finals ... but once the offseason hits, he'll be able to enjoy his 5 bedroom, 8 bathroom pad in Woodland Hills listed by Gabriel Ostrow.

Clarkson will have plenty to do ... his home's complete with a chef's kitchen, wine closet, dope home theater, saltwater pool and spa and a BBQ center.

Here's what's funny ... JC didn't close the purchase until AFTER he got traded to the Land back in February. But, when you reportedly make $12.5 mil a year ... the more cribs the merrier!!

