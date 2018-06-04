TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

John Cena 'I'd Love to Be a Dad' ... There's Life After Work!

6/4/2018 6:18 AM PDT

John Cena Wants to Be a Dad, Life Exists Outside of Work

EXCLUSIVE

John Cena says he doesn't just want to have kids to win Nikki Bella back -- telling TMZ Sports he's had an epiphany about wanting to have a family outside of his career.

The 41-year-old WWE superstar says he KNOWS his new outlook is a complete "about-face" from what he's been preaching publicly for decades ... but insists it's because he's grown as a person. 

"I would love to be a dad," Cena says ... "and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children."

So, why the change of heart? 

"Because I dedicated my life to my work and now I'm realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent."

As for his future with Nikki, John says they're still "best friends" -- but stopped short of saying they've reconciled. He clearly still wants to be with her. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web