Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound of Baby's Heartbeat

Kenya Moore is shutting down any haters who doubt she's preggo at 49 by sharing the ultrasound.
The Atlanta 'Housewife' first hinted about pregnancy during the season 10 reunion episode back in April. She said she and her husband, Marc Daly, "will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."
Many didn't believe her due to her age, but the ultrasound appears to be proof it's on the up and up.
Kenya has been struggling to get pregnant since marrying Daly in 2017. She flew to Barbados in November for IVF treatment at a world-renowned fertility center.
My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family. ***** I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn't believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast! *** Even though my doctor says "Barbie" she meant to say baby 😂. It was too early to tell the gender. *** Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope. ######blessed #thankyouJehovahgod #babytwirl #nevergiveup #yougotnext #dreams #love #family #life #IVF #mytime #myjourney #motherhood
Kenya's not saying yet how far along she is right now. She says the ultrasound was captured earlier in in her pregnancy.
You can hear the doctor call the baby "Barbie," but Kenya insists the doc meant to say "baby" and it's too early to tell the gender.