Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound ... Now, Do You Believe I'm Pregnant?!

Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound of Baby's Heartbeat

Breaking News

Kenya Moore is shutting down any haters who doubt she's preggo at 49 by sharing the ultrasound.

The Atlanta 'Housewife' first hinted about pregnancy during the season 10 reunion episode back in April. She said she and her husband, Marc Daly, "will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."

Many didn't believe her due to her age, but the ultrasound appears to be proof it's on the up and up.

Kenya has been struggling to get pregnant since marrying Daly in 2017. She flew to Barbados in November for IVF treatment at a world-renowned fertility center.

Kenya's not saying yet how far along she is right now. She says the ultrasound was captured earlier in in her pregnancy.

You can hear the doctor call the baby "Barbie," but Kenya insists the doc meant to say "baby" and it's too early to tell the gender.