Ben Simmons Hits Dinner without Kendall Jenner After Kissing Pic

Ben Simmons was flying solo in Hollywood on Tuesday ... with no Kendall Jenner in sight after she was spotted making out with another dude in NYC.

Ben and Kendall had been pretty inseparable lately ... with dinners and bike rides all around town.

But, after Kendall sucked face with 18-year-old Anwar Hadid -- Gigi and Bella's little bro -- seems the Philadelphia 76ers superstar is ready to move on.

Ben hit up Catch in West Hollywood -- one of the hottest restaurants in town and a paparazzi hornet's nest ... where stars often go to be seen.

Seems he wanted to make a statement without having to say anything.

Meanwhile, there are now reports Ben's ex-girlfriend, Tinashe, is moving on too -- allegedly hanging out with Kendall Jenner's ex-BF, Blake Griffin.

Gotta love Hollywood, right?