Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Charged with Felony Assault ... Faces Prison

Glen "Big Baby" Davis has been formally charged with felony assault stemming from an alleged violent altercation in April and if he's convicted ... he faces up to 7 YEARS in prison, TMZ Sports has learned.
We broke the story ... the 32-year-old ex-NBA player was arrested last month after prosecutors say he beat the living hell out of a man outside a West Hollywood nightclub.
The alleged victim was hospitalized with several major injuries including facial fractures, a broken tooth and broken ribs.
A rep for the L.A. County District Attorney's office tells us the official charge is felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury ... and it carries a possible 7-year prison sentence.
We've reached out to Davis multiple times over the past few months -- but he's gone radio silent.